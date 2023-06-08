Yes, You Do Need To Wear Sunscreen In Winter. Here’s How To Get The Most Out Of It.

How much sunscreen do you apply to your skin every day? A small dot on your finger before you go in with your foundation? A quick slap on your arms in the morning, then nothing more, even though you’re always using your car’s sun visor to shield you in the mid-afternoon glare?

Here’s a fact for you: ¼ teaspoon of sunscreen is what’s required for your face to get the full amount of protection from your SPF. Add on your neck, and you’ll need ½ a teaspoon total for both. And that’s just for the first application.

SPF refers to how many times more UV your skin can receive with sunscreen on without getting sunburnt. That is, if your skin usually reddens after 10 minutes in the sun, an SPF 15 sunscreen will allow you 150 minutes in the sun before you burn. But that’s ONLY if you’ve applied the correct amount, and if the UV level remains constant.

According to Skincancer.org, an SPF 30 allows around 3 per cent of UVB (burning) rays to hit your skin, while an SPF 50 allows around 2 per cent of those rays through, and again, that’s all relying on the fact you’ve applied the sunscreen as directed.

To get full coverage from your SPF, as determined by the studies used to confirm your sunscreen’s protection factor, you need ½ teaspoon for your face and neck, ½ teaspoon for each arm, one teaspoon for each leg and one teaspoon each for the front and back of your torso. That’s about 35ml of sunscreen for a full adult body — in one application alone.

What we tend to forget is that sunscreen needs to be reapplied approximately every two hours when you’re in the sun, and immediately after swimming or sweating. It might be winter when you’re reading this, but the same thing applies, all year round, especially if you live in New Zealand or Australia. Ideally, choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. A broad-spectrum sunscreen will protect you from both UVA (ageing) and UVB (burning) rays.

Here are some of the best ways to reapply your sunscreen and ensure you’re getting the sun protection benefits you should be from your SPF.

Find an SPF you like

The best sunscreen is the one you’re actually going to use, so once you’ve found a favourite, make sure you’re never without it. Apply your ½ teaspoon to your face and neck every morning and follow the other measurements for any other exposed body parts too. Always apply at least 30 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every two hours, regardless of the SPF.

If you don’t wear makeup or have no qualms about layering your sunscreen back on every couple of hours, then go for gold and get slathering.

Reapply using a sunscreen mist

For makeup wearers, reapplying sunscreen over the top of a full face can feel less than ideal. There are a number of sunscreen mists on the market now which are designed just for this purpose and glaze the skin with a lightweight layer of SPF while providing some hydration at the same time.

Beware that a lot of that mist can end up going into the air rather than on your face, so a great way to avoid this is to spray liberally onto your hands first then pat the liquid into your skin. You’ll also decrease the risk of getting product in your hair, which can feel sticky.

Reapply using a clear gel

A gel sunscreen is a wonderful option that sits somewhere in the middle of a cream and a mist. Gel formulas sink into the skin easily and often don't leave much residue on the skin, making them ideal for reapplication over the top of makeup or other layers of skincare.

Don’t forget your lips and hands

Find a hand cream that contains SPF and keep it in your car (out of direct sunlight) or your bag, or just make sure you never miss the tops of your hand with your regular body sunscreen. Apply it whenever you get behind the wheel, as your hands are susceptible to constant sun exposure while driving. Choosing a lip balm with sun protection is a good move too. Be sure to reapply often, and always after eating and drinking when you’re outdoors.

Develop an overall skin protection strategy

Sunscreen is a vital part of protecting your skin, but it’s only one part and we shouldn’t be relying on sunscreen alone. Your sun protection tool kit needs to consist of several methods of cover, including a wide-brimmed hat, UV-blocking sunglasses, clothing and staying in the shade where possible.

A note about vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for strong bones, teeth and muscles, and to keep our immune systems fighting fit, too. Exposure to UV radiation is the best way for our bodies to make vitamin D and we can get this from being outside for short but frequent amounts of time without sunscreen.

According to Sunsmart.org.nz, in Aotearoa New Zealand, exposing large areas of skin, e.g. arms and legs, to the sun for between 30 seconds and three minutes each day is all that’s needed for the skin to make enough active vitamin D. Staying in the sun for longer will not boost your vitamin D levels, but it will increase your risk of sun damage.

