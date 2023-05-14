Ask The Beauty Editor: ‘Do Those Teeth-Whitening Kits On Instagram Actually Work?’

Dear Beauty Editor,

I’ve been seeing a lot of ads for teeth-whitening kits on Instagram lately, but do they actually work? I don’t want to get sucked in!

Love,

Toothy Grin

Dear Toothy Grin,

It can be hard to know whether any products that get pushed into your feed on social media are legitimate or if you’re going to be taken for a ride, so you’re right to feel dubious! My algorithm seems to be favouring teeth whitening too and, admittedly, I was also tempted — so when I got sent a range of HiSmile products (which I’m sure is the brand you’re referring to) I set to work immediately to put them to the test.

I had mainly seen ads for the V34 Colour Correcting Serum, a purple toothpaste that whitens your teeth in two minutes and looks too good to be true, so naturally this was the first product I reached for. I have whitened my teeth previously, so they’re not too yellow but they’re definitely not bright white either.

After brushing my teeth for two minutes with the purple toothpaste, I did notice that my teeth looked brighter, but I definitely wasn’t floored by the results (like the Instagram ads suggested I would be). I would liken the purple toothpaste to a toner for blonde hair. It’s something that will temporarily take away yellow tones/brassiness but isn’t a permanent solution. More of a product to get you through until your next hair treatment/teeth-whitening session to keep them looking whiter for longer.

I think it’s a fantastic product to freshen up your smile quickly for an event or, say, after you’ve had a strong coffee and need to tone down those yellow tinges; perfect to have at your fingertips for when you need a smile pick-me-up.

A product from HiSmile that I also tested — and highly recommend! — is the PAP+ Whitening Strips. These are designed to gradually whiten your teeth without irritation or sensitivity, simply by smoothing the adhesive strips over your top and bottom teeth and leaving them for 30 minutes. I noticed my teeth looked whiter from the first use, and I would say I have used them four times all up over the space of a couple of weeks and I am thrilled with the results.

Because at-home kits are less powerful than in-chair whitening, you have a lot of control over how white your teeth become, as the whitening is gradual. Each pack comes with 14 strips for the top and bottom teeth, which is generous considering how effective the strips are.

If you’d prefer to do your teeth whitening under the supervision of a dentist (which I would suggest if you have particularly sensitive teeth) clinics such as Lumino offer a range of options for either whitening your teeth at home or in-chair at the dental clinic.

At-home kits purchased through your dentist are very tailored, as they will likely custom-make special trays to fit your mouth and teeth. Your kit will come with syringes filled with the whitening gel, which you apply to the inside of your custom moulds and wear at home. These are also perfect if you’re looking for a subtle whitening experience as you’re able to use them as and when needed, stopping when you feel like you’ve achieved your desired level of whiteness.

If you just want your whitening done quickly and professionally, then in-practice teeth whitening is your best, and safest, bet promising instant results. The process usually takes around 1.5 to two hours and involves hydrogen peroxide gel being applied to the teeth and activated with an LED light. The length of time you’re in the chair will depend on your desired level of whiteness and the depth of any staining. Only one treatment is usually required but if you have deep staining you may need additional sessions.

As with anything you purchase based on an ad on Instagram, be cautious and do your research first. The beauty of the internet is that you can search for reviews and customer feedback and feel things out before you part with your money.

Love,

Lucy