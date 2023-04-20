25 Beauty Influencers You Should Be Following Right Now

Instagram and TikTok are nothing short of inspiration-filled when it comes to the world of beauty. From skincare obsessives to makeup maestros, there are endless tips, tricks and trade secrets to be uncovered, so much so that it all gets pretty overwhelming.

If you’re looking for some more beauty-ful accounts to spice up your scrolling, we’ve scoured social media to bring you a list of some of our favourites.

This list of influencers covers everything from ‘natural beauty’ to skincare, super-glam face painting and product recommendations for days.

Ava Lee of @Glowwithava

Ava Lee coined the term ‘Jelloskin’ to illustrate the importance of internal nourishment and has her own ingestible beauty company, By Ava. Glowing skin is her thing, so if you’re after the best Japanese beauty hacks, she’s yours to follow.

Sakura Aoki of @Shitskinchat

A favourite among New Zealand skincare obsessives, Sakura has a wealth of knowledge (but never claims to be an expert) when it comes to skincare with an East-meets-West approach. She regularly documents her own skin journey and never gatekeeps a product worth knowing.

Shannon Kennard of @Shaanxo

Arguably one of New Zealand’s most famous beauty influencers, with 1.3 million followers, Shannon is truly a master of makeup. Follow her for glam looks and plenty of tutorials.

Nikkie de Jager-Drossaers of @Nikkietutorials

Hailing from the Netherlands, Nikkie soared to social media stardom in 2015 after she uploaded a video of herself without makeup, inspiring a viral trend. Her Instagram and YouTube channel are brimming with OTT makeup tutorials of the most adventurous kind, and she also has her own beauty line, Nimya.

Katie Jane Hughes of @Katiejanehughes

This celebrity and editorial makeup artist has clients including Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whitely and regularly shares easily achievable makeup looks. She serves up plenty of inspiration for anyone looking for everyday ideas with a modern, on-trend twist.

Kyle De Thier of @Kyleefleek

A self-taught Māori makeup artist, Kyle has 158K followers on Instagram and 390K on TikTok — and counting. He came runner-up on TVNZ’s Glow Up NZ and creates stunning, colourful makeup looks using everyday makeup products. His YouTube channel is worth subscribing to as well.

Hannah Collingwood English of @Hannahcollingwoodenglish

If you’re serious about skincare, you’ve probably heard of Hannah already, but if you haven’t, she’s a must-follow. She penned the book Your Best Skin in 2022 and while beauty science is her passion, she’s also got plenty of love for fragrance and all things makeup.

Gemma Watts of @Gemkwatts

If you love a minimal style aesthetic, you’ll want to follow Gemma Watts, who can rock a neutral suit like no other. When it comes to beauty, she’s always sharing her favourite products online, and it’s through her Glow Journal podcast that she delves deeper into the world of beauty, interviewing experts and high-profile faces from around the globe.

Kereti Te Tai of @Makeupbykereti

New Zealand-born makeup artist Kereti may not have the biggest following on this list, but his ability to use makeup as a form of self-expression and his skill in creating ultra-glamorous looks makes him more than worthy of a spot. If you have an eyeshadow palette and don’t know how to use it, he’s got plenty of ideas up his sleeve.

Alisha Bhojwani of @Alishabhojwani_

This Australian beauty influencer and co-host of podcast Skinfluence loves to chat all things beauty, from makeup to skincare, with a lot of honest self-love thrown into the mix. If you’re also into dating chat, you’ll find yourself glued to her regular love-life updates on her stories.

Liz Claire of @Prettyprogress23

She calls herself ‘your Asian acne-prone gal’ in her bio, so you know she’s got plenty of skincare tips up her sleeve. Things get really honest on her platform too, with chats about bowel movements, breakouts and body odour being the norm.

Varsha Reddy of @Browngirlcertified

As a digital creator sharing her favourite beauty buys for brown skin, Varsha road tests everything from sunscreen to makeup, and offers skincare tips a-plenty. She’s also got another platform, @Varshaslife, where she documents her life from a fashion and lifestyle perspective.

Sophie Floyd of @Sophfloyd

She’s as talented with a makeup brush as she is a tattoo gun, so if fashion, beauty and body art are your M.O., you’ll love following Sophie Floyd. She offers as much outfit inspiration as she does makeup moments, and has another page with all her tattoo work at @Sophiefloydtattoo.

Jamie Genevieve of @Jamiegenevieve

With an Instagram following of 1.4 million and recently named as one of Forbes’ 30 under 30, Jamie Genevieve is a force to be reckoned with in the beauty world. Her makeup brand Vieve is sold direct-to-consumer online as well as in SpaceNK and Harrods, and the Scottish makeup artist’s Instagram page is a well-curated offering of beauty looks and a glamorous-looking life.

Emma Hoareau of @Emmahoareau

Self-confessed ‘skincare geek’ Emma Hoareau is a Glamour Award-winning ‘skinfluencer’ who was born and raised in Paris and now lives in London. As a former beauty journalist, she’s got the experience to back up her easily digestible skincare tips and always sticks firm to her body-positive messaging.

Mikayla Nogueira of @Mikaylajmakeup

This American makeup influencer’s TikTok content has amassed over 1.2 billion likes and she’s prolific on Instagram too, with 2.5 million followers to date. You won’t find ‘no makeup makeup’ looks on this account. Instead, Mikalya works her magic with her brush to create elaborate, colourful, art-inspired makeup.

Leah Baines of @Leahbaines_mua

If you’re looking for inspiration for natural, glowing makeup, this freelance, Sydney-based hair and makeup artist has the look down to a fine art. Her ‘gram is filled with barely there beauty, perfect for pulling together a moodboard for your next makeup appointment.

Tori of @Kissblushandtell

Skincare lovers, this one’s for you. Tori is a qualified esthetician and skincare fanatic who shares honest conversations about skin, products and makeup, with a bit of lifestyle in between. She’s even got baby content for any new mums out there.

Lab Muffin of @Labmuffinbeautyscience

Dr Michelle Wong, cosmetic chemist and science communicator, approaches makeup and beauty from a frank and refreshing perspective. She breaks down the effectiveness of products with an evidence-based approach, explaining if and how they work — with her advice you’ll make smarter choices for your sunscreen and skincare.

Caroline Hirons of @Carolinehirons

Crowned the ‘queen of skincare’ by The Guardian, Caroline Hirons is a fiercely funny and opinionated beauty influencer. The bestselling author is critical of disingenuous marketing and has a no-nonsense approach to skincare, making her a firm and fun voice to assist in your beauty adventures.

Ella McNamara of @Bambidoesbeauty

This British content creator with a passion for skincare offers plenty of DIY hacks and budget-friendly advice for people looking to get more out of their skincare by doing less (er, everyone then?). Peppered through you’ll also find hair and makeup tips along with life advice.

Sali Hughes of @Salihughes

As a resident beauty columnist for The Guardian, Sali offers salient reporting on trends, new releases and must-have basics across many pillars of the beauty industry. If you’re looking for guidance and opinion on skincare, perfume, makeup, tattoos and hair, you’ll find it in her extensive journalistic catalogue.

Lisa Potter Dixon of @Lisapotterdixon

With more than 15 years of London Fashion Week experience, this makeup artist’s editorial portfolio is sure to stir beauty inspiration, with stunning minimal and maximal looks. Lisa is also all over TikTok and Instagram, sharing quick tutorials, behind-the-scenes set footage and intriguing processes of experimentation.

Hannah Martin of @Hannahmartinmakeup

This British makeup artist was the creative behind Kate Middleton’s wedding day look, known for nailing bronzy skin and bold, smoky eyes. Hannah shares the tips that made her a managing expert at Bobbi Brown in clear and stunning Instagram and YouTube videos.

Mary Phillips of @Maryphillips

Known for her work with major names like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, J-Lo and Salma Hayek, Mary Phillips is one of the biggest figures in celebrity beauty at the current moment. Her approach to soft glam is one consistently circulating on TikTok and her portfolio is full of red-carpet looks to inspire on the next night out.