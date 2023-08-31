How Do Models Get Runway-Ready? We Asked 4 To Share Their Beauty Routines

Ever wanted to know which skincare products models really use on their skin? How their hair is just so glossy when walking down the runway? Or how they prep winter-ravaged limbs to have them on show on a world stage?

We asked four of the country’s top models for their runway-ready beauty routines in the lead-up to New Zealand Fashion Week. Below, they share all the skincare, haircare and bodycare they actually use.

A Fashion Week veteran, Ruby has walked the runway for the likes of Huffer, Stolen Girlfriend’s Club, Kiri Nathan and Salasai from 2017 to 2019.

Runway roster: Juliette Hogan, Campbell Luke, Kiri Nathan, Viva Next Gen, Slow and Conscious, Lontessa and NZFW Fashion Lunch.

Ruby says: “I am excited about Juliette Hogan’s show as she always does the most elegant and feminine collection. I’m so excited to see Kiri Nathan opening NZFW and to see newcomers like Rory William Docherty and Campbell Luke — it’s cool to see some new, fresh and creative collections.”

HOW RUBY IS GETTING RUNWAY-READY

Skin: Before New Zealand Fashion Week, I focus on making sure my skin is as hydrated as possible. I have super-sensitive skin, so I love using products that calm my skin down. My go-to product is my Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, $84, which I use daily. When my skin is dry, I love using the Avene Cicalfate+ Repairing Protective Cream, $29, or the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, $32, to help moisture my skin.

Hair: My haircare routine doesn't change much. I will get a fresh curly cut from my hairdresser and that's pretty much it.

Body: My bodycare routine will be quite similar. I just ensure I religiously moisturise my body with my Soap & Glory The Righteous Body Butter, $22. I also struggle with KP [keratosis pilaris], so I ensure I keep on top of using my First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub, $54.

Wellness: Currently, I am trying to keep myself fit and healthy. Taking my Viralex, vitamin C and B12. When Fashion Week is happening, I will continue to do my Strong Pilates classes to help de-stress, and I have wanted to read The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, so I will grab this book before Fashion Week to keep myself busy in between shows.

Ella first walked at New Zealand Fashion Week once before, back in 2019 for Pia Boutique. In the time since, she’s amassed more than 20,000 Instagram followers, along with being signed with modelling agencies in Sydney and London.

Runway Roster: Zambesi, Slow and Conscious, and Juliette Hogan.

Ella says: “I was a nervous girl still finding my ground in the industry as a curve girl, but I feel like this year’s New Zealand Fashion Week will be better and more powerful.”

HOW ELLA IS GETTING RUNWAY-READY

Skin: I try not to change up my skin routine before Fashion Week, my skin is extremely sensitive! Especially with different makeup products being used on my skin during shows, I try to keep my skin routine very basic, so it doesn’t flare up. I’m a sucker for face masks though. The Garnier Vitamin C Sheet Face Mask, $6, is my go-to.

Hair: My haircare routine will consist of hair masks. Gotta keep that moisture locked in. My favourite is the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Treatment, $61. And I'll get a little trim and deep clean before NZ Fashion Week.

Body: For my body, I love to smother myself in Vaseline. The combination of the Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Oil, $32, and the Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Hand & Body Lotion, $27, works amazingly for me after a fresh shave. It gives a glow and smells so good.

Wellness: When Fashion Week is happening, I’m going to keep my stress under control by nurturing my body and mind. Meditation, a good night’s sleep and a hearty feed help me recharge and stay grounded in the rush. Sleep is so important to me.

This year’s Fashion Week festivities aren’t the first for Viva cover star Rewa, who says she had the privilege of walking for Campbell Luke back in 2019, calling it an awe-inspiring experience and adding that Dr Bobby Luke has since become her favourite designer.

Runway Roster: Campbell Luke, Lontessa, and KaistorSt.

Rewa says: “I was scouted as a 16-year-old. I was so gawky and awkward with a strong street style, very much my own look. It was too overwhelming to model then. Now is my time. I’m confident, I know who I am. Starting modelling again at 50 has been a liberating experience. Ten years on I want to show people that ageing is powerful. Visionary campaigns are now driven by women like Joan Didion for Celine, Joni Mitchell for Saint Laurent and a trio of grandmothers for Dolce & Gabbana, to mention a few. Ageing is finally being normalised and celebrated.”

HOW REWA IS GETTING RUNWAY-READY

Skin: Whilst in Bali, my bestie Ngawaiata started me on daily icy water face treatments. It makes my whole wairua feel at peace. I use ManukaRx — I love their kaupapa and their skincare products are luxurious.

Hair: I love my long silver hair. It’s natural, like me. Taylor at Stephen Marr looks after it.

Body: I’m very instinctual and Maramataka is a traditional Māori practice that resonates with me. When my body says mirimiri, I listen. I also love stretching, walking in my neighbourhood, swimming and lots of kanikani.

Wellness: Self-care is very important to me. So, this year I booked a trip to Bali to visit my bestie, just before Fashion Week, knowing it would be the perfect pre-show prep. It was energising and aroha-filled. During Fashion Week, I just like to keep things simple. Eating good kai, hanging on my sofa, watching movies and laughing with my whānau.

For someone who’s walking at their first-ever Fashion Week, Omari certainly has booked plenty of shows. In preparation, she says she’s strutting around the house to make sure her walk is on point, and says she’s most excited to walk in the Bantu show.

Runway Roster: Viva Next Gen, Slow and Conscious, The Graduate Show, Bantu, and NZFW Fashion Lunch.

Omari says: “It’s so great that NZ Fashion Week is back and finally happening after such a long time of Covid. I’m really looking forward to working with new designers, meeting new people and also seeing familiar faces. It’s going to be so much fun, and I’m so stoked to be a part of it this year.”

HOW OMARI IS GETTING RUNWAY-READY

Skin: My skin reacts better with a simple routine, so I like to stick with just washing my face with water and going in with my Bty Lab Sea 2-in-1 Sonic Cleanser, $100, and a bit of Shea Moisture Black African Soap, $12, for a deeper cleanse every few days. I follow that up with a face oil and a massage with my gua sha. I’ll definitely do the extra face mask here and there in the lead-up just to make sure I’m really nourishing my skin.

Hair: I’ve always taken care of my own hair and I’ll be mainly using my own homemade hair products. My hair goal for Fashion Week is to make sure I keep my ’fro as soft and manageable as possible, which will include a few hair masks, oil treatments, trimming and de-tangling.

Body: I love having an at-home spa day, it’s the perfect way to practise self-care and save money, so in preparation for Fashion Week I’m going to give myself a nice mani and pedi because having my nails painted is one less thing to think about. I’ll also do a bit of waxing to ensure my skin stays smooth for the week because the results last longer than shaving and I hate razor bumps.

Wellness: Fashion Week will be quite full-on, especially because I’ll be working in the evenings after the shows, so getting enough sleep and staying hydrated will be paramount in maintaining energy and a positive headspace throughout the days. If my schedule allows, I’ll go to the gym because that’s one of my favourite ways to de-stress. I’ll also make time to journal and keep my living areas tidy and organised because that really helps with having a clear mind.