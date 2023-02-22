Is your handbag brimming with rosy lipsticks? Does a lip colour not pass the bar unless it’s a stay-in-place-all-day kind of hue? If that’s the case, lip blushing could be just the thing you’ve been looking for.

While you may be scarred by visions of tattooed liner from decades past, lip blushing is a relatively new cosmetic procedure that adds colour, symmetry and balance to the lips in a natural way, customised to you. It’s lip tattooing, but not as you’ve previously known it.

Hannah Pickering, national trainer for Off & On, says to think of lip blushing as a procedure that focuses on enhancing what you already have — “Your lips, but better.”

Also known as lip tint tattoo or lip micro pigmentation, lip blushing involves the implantation of non-toxic pigments into the top layer of skin to give the appearance of more volume, correct any irregularities to the lip border or enhance your own natural pigment.

If you have scarring in the lip area from any accident or surgery, it can also help to blend and correct the surface appearance. And where already-melanin-rich lips are concerned, you can simply use lip blushing to brighten your existing tone.

“The types of pigments used and the technique allows for a more semi-permanent and non-matte coloured lip, making it more wearable and less like makeup,” explains Hannah. “We use a cosmetic tattoo machine with premium disposable attachments to create the perfect individual look.”

Lip blushing before and after from Off & On. Photo / Supplied

Off & On, like most other clinics specialising in semi-permanent makeup, will offer a complimentary consultation to determine whether the procedure is right for you, as there are a few contraindications that may prevent you from being a candidate for lip blushing. These include pregnancy, breastfeeding, the existence of pigment from previous tattooing, and certain health conditions and medications.

“On the day of the procedure, we do a contraindication check to make sure nothing has changed from the consult, discuss colour and look at options, before we prep and mark out your lips using measuring tools and apps for symmetry. Then we get you to look over the shape before we progress,” says Hannah.

"Many clients realise the pain is not as bad as they may have thought. Anaesthetic can be applied but, in most cases, it's not needed and lip results heal faster without it."

The colour immediately after the procedure may appear bolder than you’d expected but lips will heal between 30 to 60 per cent lighter. “The pigment will continue to fade over time,” explains Hannah.

“It’s unlikely that it will disappear completely — a light hint of colour will remain, which will lighten gradually. Regular touch-ups every 18 months will keep the colour true and shape correct.”

You may also experience some swelling in the lip area, and your lips may feel dry in the following days so following the aftercare instructions from your aesthetician is paramount. Keep your lips free from makeup, avoid sun exposure and spicy or salty foods and don’t pick at any dry skin as you may compromise the results.

As with all cosmetic procedures, do your own research first before rushing in, as you’ll need to make sure the person performing the treatment has the right training.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions and view examples of their work, complete consultations with different clinics and ensure you feel like you are in trustworthy, skilled and qualified hands before you commence.