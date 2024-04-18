Beauty Insider: Free Ice Baths This Friday; Hairstylist Loses Kit To Theft; Mind-Bending Makeup For Shiseido

Makeup artist Lochie Stonehouse recreates Serge Luten’s boundary-pushing campaign for Shiseido; hairstylist Joshua Scott calls for vigilance after his $4000 styling kit is stolen; Triumph & Disaster collaborates with Icemunity for On The Rocks, a free ice bath experience on this Friday; Brad Lepper’s Blunt Edition celebrates its first anniversary; Viva curly girl Johanna Thornton reviews SheaMoisture.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our new weekly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Check back every Thursday for the latest instalment, or keep your finger on the pulse by heading to our @Nzhviva Instagram for updates as they happen.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Lochie Stonehouse channels Serge Lutens for Shiseido

Never one to play by the rules, renowned makeup artist Lochie Stonehouse has once again put New Zealand makeup artistry on the world stage in a recent collaboration with Japanese skincare and makeup brand Shiseido.

Commissioned by the brand to emulate the mind-altering imagery depicted in its 1980s advertisements dreamed up by French creative Serge Lutens, Lochie’s three-part series is a masterclass in creativity — with each fantastical image reflecting the brand’s most viral products and tools.

In part one of three, The Eyelash Curler, Lochie dons a spiked skull-lap and patent leather; in part two of three Lochie reflects Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation in both makeup and styling, with demi-matte foundation paired with textured sleeves; while in the third and final part, Daiya Fude Face Duo (a makeup brush) is set against an other-worldly, painterly sky with pastel shades of blue, pink, purple and red.

Brad Lepper’s Blunt Edition celebrates its first anniversary

It’s been one year since award-winning hairstylist Brad Lepper opened the doors to Blunt Edition. The contemporary hair salon fuses some of the country’s top hairstyling talent with an industrial setting befitting a New York loft, with its concrete floors, black accents and exposed beam ceiling.

A stone’s throw from the vibrancy and energy of Karangahape Rd, Blunt Edition is Brad’s second salon venture. His first, French Revolver Studio, closed in late February 2022 after a decade in business. His new digs pay homage to the past with a blue neon sign emblazoned “Frenchie” on the walls.

Blunt by name but not by nature, Brad is known for his creative prowess and friendly demeanour.

Flanked by a team of freelance hairstylists who are specialists in their field, with skill sets ranging from blonde and balayage to copper and cropped cuts, Brad positions Blunt as a creative haven in which to achieve self-expression through hair.

Blunt Edition, 22C Cross Street, Auckland.

Join Triumph & Disaster for a sunrise ice bath

Forget morning espresso, grooming and skincare brand Triumph & Disaster is inviting people to join them for a wake-up of a different kind this Friday, April 19. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

In collaboration with Icemunity, Triumph & Disaster’s On The Rocks is a free sunrise ice bath session hosted by Phil Cui. Designed to put men’s physical, mental and social wellbeing front and centre, the experience cements Triumph & Disaster’s commitment to empowering men to become the best versions of themselves.

The health benefits of cold therapy are well-documented, including improved circulation, energy levels and immune system, while reducing inflammation and muscle soreness.

To reserve your spot, visit Triumphanddisaster.co.nz/on-the-rocks or visit @triumphanddisaster on Instagram.

On The Rocks, 7am this Friday, April 19 at Triumph & Disaster, 271A Ponsonby Rd.

Hairstylist Joshua Scott devastated by burglary

In sad news, a burglary at Vivo salon in Milford has resulted in Joshua Scott, a senior session stylist, salon leader, colour artist and member of the Ghd Style Squad, losing his entire styling kit to theft.

The stylist shared a now-defunct story to Instagram to spread awareness, and call for industry friends to be vigilant in case they spied anything for resale.

“PSA! My salon has been robbed tonight and they have walked out with my whole styling kit, worth upwards of $4000,” the story read.

“All my Ghd hot tools, brushes, scissors, my Kset bags, suitcase trunk! Everything is named/engraved J S Hair. If anyone sees anything for sale or whatever suspicious please reach out to me.

“I understand it’s just material. Just gutted.”

Please get in touch with @joshuascotthair if you have any information.

In review: SheaMoisture

Deputy editor and resident curly girl Johanna Thornton takes SheaMoisture haircare products for a test drive.

“Do you have any SheaMoisture products you want to try? We’ve been offered some if you want to take a look.”

These are the best kinds of messages I receive from Viva’s beauty editor (and author of this column), Ashleigh Cometti. She knows I’m on a never-ending quest for curl products that actually work on my 3B curls. Products that’ll allow me to one day stop blow drying my hair, or to leave the house with wet hair and high hopes, rather than saving my wash days for when I’m working from home and can monitor how mental I look as it dries.

I weighed in on the new cult haircare range from Ceremonia, and now Ash has asked for my thoughts on SheaMoisture, which is an American-based company that specialises in products for curly, textured and African hair.

First up, the shampoo and conditioner. The sulphate-free (a must for curls) shampoo contains silk protein and neem oil to gently cleanse hair without stripping it of moisture but the MVP was the conditioner, which had a significant impact on the softness of my curls, leaving them moisturised but not weighed down. I often find my curls feel coarse by day two, but not with this hydrating conditioner which works just as well when you plan to blowdry or heat-style your hair.

The Curl Enhancing Smoothie is a curl cream, best applied to lengths and ends after shampooing and conditioning. It helps to define curls and reduce frizz but I definitely required a second step to my styling routine, which is where the All Day Frizz Control Style Gel came in. It’s quite a lightweight gel and I wouldn’t say it provided all-day control (does anything, seriously). But it did help lock in some curls and created a light cast that scrunched out with ease. I rate SheaMoisture for its ingredients list, its backstory and its price range.

Rating: 7.5/10

