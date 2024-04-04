Rita Ora teams up with beauty powerhouse Anna Lahey on a new haircare brand, Typebea; Diptyque’s cafe-inspired candle collection is a gateway to Parisian Café Verlet; Sample The Beauty Chef’s new Plumpers at Superette Newmarket this Saturday; global skincare brand Oskia London lands at Wellington-based Iris Store + Studio.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our new weekly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Rita Ora enters haircare market with Typebea

British singer and actress Rita Ora has collaborated with Australian beauty powerhouse and Vida Glow collagen founder Anna Lahey on a new haircare range that promises to restore health to damaged hair and promote hair growth.

Typebea (pronounced “type B” — a nod to Rita’s own B hair type, no doubt) will include a serum, glossing treatment, shampoo and conditioner, and is geared towards all hair types — from poker straight to tight coils.

The high-performance haircare line has been three years in the making, with Rita sharing her motivation behind the brand to her 16.1 million Instagram followers.

"I'm so excited to finally announce a huge passion of mine, @Typebea, high-performance haircare for all hair types that I've created with @Anna.lahey," Rita said in her post.

“The relationship we have with our hair is so personal. For me, it’s a huge part of my identity, creativity and confidence. Throughout my career, I’ve had nearly every hair colour and style. My hair has been bleached, I’ve had extensions, I’ve cut it short. But now I can say my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been. I can’t wait to share this with you!”

It’s been a decade since Anna first launched her wellness brand, Vida Glow, after suffering hair loss herself, and in the time since the brand has reached global acclaim for its range of bio-available, collagen vitamins, gels and powders. It makes sense, then, that Rita is tapping into Anna’s expertise on the topic of hair damage and growth when formulating Typebea.

The rumoured launch date is April 18, with multiple Instagram posts on the @Typebea account encouraging followers to sign up ahead of its products hitting shelves.

Oui Oui!

Two Parisian icons have joined forces in a fusion of food and fragrance that’s sure to delight the senses. Fine fragrance maison Diptyque has partnered with Café Verlet, the French capital’s oldest purveyor of coffee and first roastery, on a collection that pairs the rich flavours of the cafe with the fragrance maker’s time-honoured olfactory practices.

The collection of three Café Candles draws inspiration from Café Verlet’s menu with scents including Cafe (Coffee), Chantilly (Whipped Cream) and Biscuit.

A trip to Paris on the cards? All three candles will be burned inside Café Verlet at 256 Rue Saint-Honoré, Paris, to create a gourmand, warming sensorial experience.

Visitors to Melbourne will also get a taste of the Parisian café culture when Mecca hosts Café Diptyque from April 5-19 along the iconic Hardware Lane. The cafe pop-up will see guests explore the new collection, while they enjoy French delicacies such as petit fours and croissants.

Diptyque's limited-edition collection is now available from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz, with candles priced at $137 each, or $274 for all three in miniature, 70g sizes.

Try The Beauty Chef’s new Plumpers this weekend at Superette

Diversifying its offering of glow-giving, gut-loving powders and liquids comes The Beauty Chef’s most convenient collagen format yet.

The new Plumpers are collagen chewables that promote collagen production, skin elasticity and hydration thanks to the blend of hydrolysed collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid and postbiotics contained within.

Available in three delicious flavours — chocolate, kakadu berry and plum and orange and turmeric — Plumpers are available from now until April 17 exclusively from Superette, with an activation being hosted this Saturday, April 6, inside Superette’s Newmarket store.

Plumpers are priced at $49 for 75 tablets and will be available from all other stockists from April 18 onwards, including authorised skin centres and online at Thebeautychef.co.nz.

Oskia London launches in Aotearoa at Iris Store + Studio in Wellington

We’ve long been admirers of Iris Store + Studio for its curated selection of skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance, delivering an unparalleled shopping experience to Wellington-based beauty aficionados.

Alongside developing Iris Store + Studio’s burgeoning treatment menu, which spans facials, makeup applications and grooming services like brows and lashes, founder Hannah Wiles is busy sourcing international beauty brands to stock exclusively.

One such brand is Oskia London, a British skincare brand founded in 2009 by Georgie Cleeve after a skiing accident saw her introduced to MSM, which is naturally derived from organic sulphur and typically marketed as a joint supplement for racehorses.

Developed in collaboration with a team of doctors, cosmetic scientists, nutritionists and skincare specialists in a bespoke laboratory in Wales, Oskia London couples green science with nutrition to inform its range of high-performance, results-driven skincare.

Cult favourites include Nutri-Bronze, $141, a skincare/makeup hybrid that imparts a golden glow to skin while delivering peptides and nutrients to revise skin concerns and promote a healthy complexion; alongside the Super C Beauty Capsules (pictured), $158, biodegradable heart-shaped skin capsules which preserve the brand’s Super-C serum oil which is said to protect, brighten, plump and hydrate skin.

Oskia London is available exclusively from Iris Store + Studio at 78 Victoria Street, Wellington, or shop online at Iris-beauty.co.nz.



