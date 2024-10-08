In this week’s Ask the Beauty Editor, a reader writes in with a hairy situation.

Dear Beauty Editor,

Recently, some so-called “friends” have decided to join the party by sprouting on my chin and I’d really rather they left.

They’re thick and dark, not at all like the fine, blond, downy hair over the rest of my face.

What can I do to get rid of them? Plucking seems like an admin-heavy option, but I’ll do it if I have to.

If it helps, I’m a woman in my 50s.

Help!

Taking It On The Chin

Dear Taking It On The Chin,

For something that doesn’t take up a lot of space on their face, many women find facial hair bothersome. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

It’s more common than you think and many women experience dark hair cropping up on their chin or neck throughout their lifetime.

At Viva, it’s always been our mantra to remind people they’re beautiful just the way they are. But if you’d rather go without, there are a few options you can try to permanently reduce the amount of hair on your face.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to treat and prevent chin and facial hair, straight from Caci skin therapist lead trainer Kelly Bruce.

ASHLEIGH COMETTI: What are some of the causes of facial hair growth?

KELLY BRUCE: There are many reasons women may experience facial hair growth, the most common we see in clinic are due to the following:

Natural ageing process: As women age, especially during and after menopause, hormonal changes can lead to an increase in facial hair. This is due to a decrease in oestrogen and an increase in androgens (male hormones) like testosterone, which can trigger hair growth.

As women age, especially during and after menopause, hormonal changes can lead to an increase in facial hair. This is due to a decrease in oestrogen and an increase in androgens (male hormones) like testosterone, which can trigger hair growth. Hormonal changes: Hormonal imbalances, such as those caused by polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can lead to excess hair growth (hirsutism) on the face and other areas. Conditions like Cushing’s syndrome or adrenal gland disorders can also affect hormone levels, leading to facial hair growth.

Hormonal imbalances, such as those caused by polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can lead to excess hair growth (hirsutism) on the face and other areas. Conditions like Cushing’s syndrome or adrenal gland disorders can also affect hormone levels, leading to facial hair growth. Genetics: A woman’s genetic make-up plays a significant role in the amount of facial hair she may develop. If her family members have experienced increased facial hair, she, too, may be more likely to experience it.

A woman’s genetic make-up plays a significant role in the amount of facial hair she may develop. If her family members have experienced increased facial hair, she, too, may be more likely to experience it. Medications: Medications such as steroids or those that affect hormone levels can cause increased facial hair growth as a side effect.

Medications such as steroids or those that affect hormone levels can cause increased facial hair growth as a side effect. Medical conditions: Besides PCOS, medical conditions like thyroid dysfunction or tumours that affect hormone-producing glands can contribute to changes in facial hair growth.

Besides PCOS, medical conditions like thyroid dysfunction or tumours that affect hormone-producing glands can contribute to changes in facial hair growth. Insulin resistance: Some studies suggest insulin resistance can be associated with an increase in androgen levels, which can contribute to facial hair growth.

AC: Are there any preventive measures you can take to avoid getting facial hair?

KB: While facial hair growth is largely influenced by genetics and hormones, there are a few approaches that might help in reducing or slowing its development, especially for individuals who experience unwanted facial hair growth due to conditions like hormonal imbalances (eg PCOS) or increased sensitivity to androgens (male hormones).

Below are some preventive measures; however, it is important to remember everyone is different and what may work for one person may not be the best option for you. It is always important to follow the advice from a doctor or specialist with specific information for your own personal diagnosis.

For women, hormonal contraceptives (like birth control pills) can help regulate hormones, reducing the production of androgens, which can contribute to facial hair growth. This also relates to HRT hormone replacement therapy. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Anti-androgen medications such as spironolactone can reduce androgen production or block androgen receptors, preventing excessive hair growth.

Otherwise adapting your lifestyle and eating a balanced diet can help. Maintaining a healthy weight can help balance hormone levels, especially for people with PCOS or insulin resistance.

Eating a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins can support hormone balance, which may help reduce hair growth.

AC: Which in-clinic treatments would you recommend to banish facial hair? Do such treatments give permanent results or just a reduction?

KB: Using long-term hair removal techniques can significantly reduce facial hair growth over time. Again, it is very important to understand although we can significantly reduce hair growth, we are treating topically.

Facial hair growth is hugely impacted by hormonal and internal factors, the best cause of treatment is to be working alongside a GP to support your diagnosed condition and receiving hair reduction treatments, so you are taking an internal and external approach.

Laser hair removal: A long-term solution that uses light to damage hair follicles, reducing the likelihood of future hair growth. However, for someone with an underlying hormonal condition, this will require regular maintenance treatments. The cost of each treatment depends on the size of the area in question, but expect to pay upwards of $126 for one treatment area (being chin, upper lip, cheeks, neck or side of face).

A long-term solution that uses light to damage hair follicles, reducing the likelihood of future hair growth. However, for someone with an underlying hormonal condition, this will require regular maintenance treatments. The cost of each treatment depends on the size of the area in question, but expect to pay upwards of $126 for one treatment area (being chin, upper lip, cheeks, neck or side of face). Electrolysis: This is a hair removal method where an electric current is used to destroy the hair follicles. However, this treatment will also require ongoing maintenance. Electrolysis is priced according to appointment duration, so expect to pay $49 for 15 minutes or $99 for 45 minutes.

This is a hair removal method where an electric current is used to destroy the hair follicles. However, this treatment will also require ongoing maintenance. Electrolysis is priced according to appointment duration, so expect to pay $49 for 15 minutes or $99 for 45 minutes. Waxing: Post-laser hair removal when the hair becomes too fine or light to be treatable with laser, waxing is a good alternative to maintain a hair-free area. Again, pricing varies depending on the size of the treatment area, with the upper lip or chin priced at $25, or a combination of upper lip and chin for $38.

More beauty editor advice

You asked, Ashleigh Cometti answered.

How do I even out my tan lines? A dress drama has one reader bothered by bikini-top tan lines.

How do I fix the crepey skin on my neck and chest? One reader writes in with a decolletage dilemma.

How can I stop my skincare from pilling? Help! My skincare keeps balling up instead of sinking in.