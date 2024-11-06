Discover everything wellness advocate Olivia Scott juggles during the launch phase of her new business venture, Betty.

Over the past decade, Olivia Scott has worn many hats.

She’s founded her own chain of raw food cafes in The Raw Kitchen (a visionary concept at a time when raw food felt intimidating for its need for soaking or dehydrating), which spawned a cookbook of the same name.

To share her knowledge with other budding entrepreneurs, she tried her hand at business coaching. Later, she turned on her heel and trained in reiki, earning her mastery in the holistic healing practice and launching her own reiki training academy.

Now, Olivia is adding another string to her bow with Betty – a supplement brand that aims to transform the local wellness space with its selection of plant-powered protein bars.

After recognising the protein bar market was saturated with products geared towards bodybuilders or professional athletes, Olivia sought to cut through the noise with a balanced protein bar designed to support women’s nutritional needs, naturally.

Available in three flavours, each Betty Bar is made with wholefood ingredients without sugar alcohols, vegetable oils, corn syrup, colours or artificial flavours.

Below, Olivia shares her daily diary with us – from how she structures her shoots and planning to her evening wind-down rituals.

5am

My alarm goes off. After six years of owning cafes and meeting my kitchen team at 6am, early mornings have become second nature. Secretly, I love being up before everyone else – it feels like stolen, productive time. I start with a glass of lemon water and coffee, brewed on my beloved Rocket machine. Then with coffee in hand, I either write a list for the day or tackle emails, enjoying the clarity this early hour brings (sorry if you wake up to a 5.30am email from me!).

6am

Time for a workout at a local studio. I rotate between reformer pilates, HIIT pilates, and yoga. These classes are a mix of creativity and community for me – I often come away with fresh ideas that I’ll quickly note down afterwards. Living in Freemans Bay, I’m lucky to be close to studios in Ponsonby, Newmarket, and the CBD, so I see familiar faces and feel connected to my neighbourhood.

7am

Post-workout, I have a Betty Bar, sometimes with yoghurt or fruit. I catch up with my fiance before he heads to work; we often chat about our next home project or plans with family and friends.

9am

I reserve mornings for meetings or catch-ups with wholesale customers, suppliers, PR contacts, or collaborators. I like to get out and see people in the morning, leaving afternoons free for admin. Visiting stockists gives me a chance to create content and discuss how Betty Bars are performing. A matcha latte usually makes its way into my meetings.

Noon

Home for lunch – typically a medley of leftovers or a garden salad.

1pm

The rest of the day is for catching up on planning and admin. In my office, I have a moodboard which I like to look at while I am doing strategy and social planning. When planning for a shoot I like to pick up a new Vogue or similar mag to pin new images to the wall.

5pm

My fiance and I try to fit in a walk, often through Westhaven Marina or Western Park. I water the vegetable garden if it hasn’t rained.

6pm

Dinner prep. I’ve been using a meal-planning service called Assortment for nearly a year. They send four recipes each week, making our busy lives easier, and the meals are always delicious. I do the weekly grocery run at the Grey Lynn markets for organic produce and top up with fish from the fish market or meat from Westmere Butcher, if needed.

7.30pm

After dinner, I wind down by either tidying up, watching Netflix, or reading a book. A treat to close the day is a hot oat milk chocolate, usually one from Eve Wellness or Nutra Organics – both nourishing and low in sugar. Magnesium before bed helps me sleep deeply.

