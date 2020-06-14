Partner with us to grow the electrify.nz network in Hawke's Bay

The electric bike business is growing rapidly with thousands of Kiwis switching to e-bikes for transport and recreation. Electrify.nz is New Zealand's only nationwide e-bike specialist retailer and we are looking for someone with passion and ambition to partner with us to grow the electrify.nz network in the Bay.

You will have exclusive rights within your territory to the electrify.nz brand and business model, together with access to top international e-bike products including exclusive model lines. Through sales and perhaps rentals, you will have the opportunity to develop a successful and rewarding business that makes a difference and fits with your lifestyle.

Our business model means that our licensee's success is our success. We make money by selling and supporting bikes, not from high fees. Our team in Auckland and Hamilton (where our distribution centre is based) will work hard to help you build and grow your business.

We provide training, 7-day-a-week support, documentation and a turnkey business model that includes support around marketing, accounting, CRM and other systems and processes.

Our ideal Licensee will combine a passion for the product with a strong customer focus and mechanical experience/aptitude. This is a hands-on business! Training will be providing on technical aspects.

You will need to invest $50-$80k to start your business from the ground up. Less if you have an existing complementary business within which you could host an electrify.nz outlet, e.g. a bike shop, an OEM vehicle dealership, etc.

If you fit the above criteria and if owning and operating electrify.nz in the Bay interests you, please email us at info@electrify.nz. Include your mobile phone number, a brief summary of your career experience and tell us why electrify.nz interests you.