A new chapter ahead: Maternity leave, baby steps, and business as usual

Katie Nimon MP

As I sit here with a warm cup of tea in hand and my feet comfortably elevated, I find myself reflecting on some big changes ahead. This week marks my last days in the office before I step away from parliament to embrace a new and exciting role as a mother. I feel a mix of excitement, a bit of nervousness, and deep gratitude for the journey so far.

Over the past 18 months as your local MP, I have prioritised addressing important issues that affect us all. I have worked on improving our health services, boosting our local economy, supporting law and order, enhancing education, and helping our community recover from Cyclone Gabrielle. Every decision made in Wellington has been with the goal of benefiting the people of Napier. I know that many Kiwis are facing tough times, and our government is pushing for growth—because a growing economy means more jobs, higher incomes, lower mortgage and rental costs, and better opportunities for everyone.

A strong economy is not just about numbers; it touches our everyday lives. More jobs and higher wages translate to more secure families and a better quality of life for our community. We are working hard to ensure that prosperity is shared by all residents of Napier, laying the foundation for a stable and thriving future.

While we continue to make progress in economic growth, many of you are still feeling the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle. That event reminded us of our resilience and the importance of investing in our community’s infrastructure. In response, we have secured funding and given the necessary approvals for the Waikere Gorge realignment. This vital project will improve State Highway 2, the crucial link between Napier and Wairoa, making our transport network safer and more reliable. I appreciate your patience during the disruptions, and I am pleased to say that construction on this project will be starting soon.

On a personal note, I am about to go on parliamentary leave. This leave will allow me to spend valuable time at home with my husband and new baby. I have looked forward to this moment of first-time parenthood, and although stepping back temporarily from parliamentary duties is a big change, I am excited to embrace the responsibilities that come with being a mum.

I am incredibly grateful for the outstanding team I have in my Napier Electorate Office. They have stepped up to ensure that our work for the community continues smoothly while I am on leave. Their commitment and hard work mean that you will still receive the same level of care and support that you have come to expect. Please remember that you are always welcome to call, email, or visit us at 16 Carlyle Street, Napier should you need any assistance. The team is here to listen, help, and act on your behalf.

Katie Nimon

0ven though I will be taking time away from the office, I plan to stay connected with our community. You might still see me taking a stroll around the neighbourhood, enjoying a quiet moment with a cup of matcha, or simply being out and about. My connection to Napier is something I cherish deeply, and even during this special time, I remain fully committed to our community’s progress and wellbeing.

Our journey together over these past 18 months has been filled with challenges, triumphs, and shared hard work. I have learned so much from serving as your MP, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. The support and trust you have shown me have made all the difference, and I look forward to returning with fresh ideas and renewed energy. I am hopeful that my experiences as a new parent will bring new insights that can further benefit Napier when I resume my work.

Change is never easy, and it sometimes comes with uncertainty. However, I am confident that our strong community spirit and the excellent work of my team will keep our progress steady. Whether I am working in parliament or enjoying precious moments at home, I remain dedicated to being your advocate and a strong voice for Napier.

I want to thank each and every one of you for your ongoing support. Your encouragement has been a constant source of strength, and it inspires me every day. As I step into this new personal chapter, I am filled with hope for the future—not only for my family but for all of us in Napier. Together, we can continue to build a community that is resilient, prosperous, and full of opportunity.

Thank you once again for your support. It’s an honour to represent you, and I’m excited to share this new journey with you all. See you soon!