Speeding Rotorua drivers are sending cones flying, flicking up stones and thick dust, and risking losing control through roadworks.

It's a problem the district's police are being "regularly" contacted about.

With spring and summer resurfacing programmes only just beginning, and hundreds of millions being poured into highway upgrades in the Bay of Plenty, motorists need to start "putting themselves in the boots of our workers", Waka Kotahi regional system manager Rob Campbell says.

Rotorua crews have even reported, "drivers deliberately clipping road cones at our Eastern Corridor Stage One works".

"Safety is our highest priority, but we can't keep our people safe if other people show no regard," he said.

Cars backed up at road works in New Zealand. Photo / File

Last year, three Bay of Plenty roadworkers died at their worksite at Matatā after a crash.

Dudley Soul Raroa, 55, David Eparaima, also 55, and Haki Hiha, 40 were crushed when their large work truck was shunted and rolled on to them in a culvert.

Senior Sergeant Simon Sinclair said the Rotorua road policing team was "working hard" to protect roadworkers - helping crews set up sites as safely as possible, and then monitoring drivers when needed.

"As with many reports ... when police are present it has the desired impact and driver behaviour improves. Unfortunately, when we move away from the scene, the behaviour doesn't take long to deteriorate."

He said the driving that put people at risk was "unacceptable, especially in someone's workplace".

However, it was unclear whether callouts were more common in Rotorua because of poorer driving overall, or the increasing number of roadworks sites.

Campbell said many people over-estimated the time they would lose if they drove at a slower speed.

And even when road workers weren't on site, speed limits are there to protect road users.

"We need to consider reduced visibility and temporary surfaces at night, in bad weather and for all vulnerable users too," he said, such as motorcyclists, bikers and pedestrians.

"We need to identify any hazards and alert drivers to changes that they may not be expecting."

Tarawera Rd rounadabout, soon to be replaced with traffic lights in Rotorua. Photo / File

Last week, the Rotorua Daily Post reported that workers would begin replacing the Tarawera Rd roundabout with an intersection controlled by traffic lights , this month.

The work also involves upgrading the services at the intersection, including the undergrounding of powerlines, installing a new water main and preparing and sealing the road surface for its new function.

This Thursday the roundabout will be replaced overnight with a temporary, larger roundabout which will be in place until January 2021.

A temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place at all times during construction to ensure the safety of the public and contractors.

After January, the temporary roundabout will be adjusted about once a month until April 2021 so contractors can access all remaining areas of the intersection.

Major Bay of Plenty roadworks projects under way

• $15m State Highway 5 Tārukenga to Ngongotahā safety improvements

• $34.5m Te Ngae Junction to Paengaroa

• $17m Rotorua Eastern Corridor Stage One

• $146m Baypark to Bayfair Link

• $101m State Highway 2 Waihī to Ōmokoroa improvements,

• Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency will also resurface 250 sites across the Bay of Plenty between now and the end of summer