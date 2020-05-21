Rotorua will take a share of $36.72 million allocated to regions hard-hit economically by Covid-19.

Projects in Hawke's Bay, Northland, Rotorua and Queenstown will be funded from the Government's $100m worker redeployment package, announced in March, to create employment for people who have lost their jobs.

About 25 Rotorua jobs will be created with $1.12m in funding for local roading projects relating to vegetation control, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today.



"We need to keep New Zealand businesses going, workers in jobs and regional economies afloat and viable, while at the same time ensuring the health of our country is not compromised," Twyford said.

"The initiatives announced today ... will help redeploy displaced workers into alternative employment over the next three to six months."

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford. Photo / File

"Training will be provided for workers looking to be deployed, tailored to the specific requirements of the jobs available in their area," Jones said.

"Training can be done pre-employment or on the job and can be delivered by providers or employers."