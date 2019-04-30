A speed limit review by Hastings District Council could see some limits around the district cut in half.

The review will be discussed at HDC's full council meeting on Thursday, and arises after council received requests from several parties about reviewing the speed limits on various local roads.

If passed, some roads would see the limit dropped for 100km/h to 50km/h.

The requested changes are due mainly to land-use changes, meaning the current speed limits are no longer appropriate.

Proposed changes include dropping the speed limit on Irongate Rd East, a section of Kereru Rd and a section of Te Aute Rd from 100km/h to 50km/h.

A section of Maraekakaho Rd would be dropped from 100km/h to 80km/h, and a section of East Road would drop from 80km/h to 50km/h.

The paper being presented to council states requests fall into four categories; development requests, public requests, considerations arising from Napier City Council's speed limit review and NZTA high risk priority sites.

Owner of Drivetrain Driving School, Gary May , a commercial driving school on Irongate Rd, said it was about time the speed limit was dropped.

He said the road was too narrow, and not good enough quality to be 100km/h.

He said there were frequent near-misses on the road.

The proposed speed limits, if agreed on by council, would then have to go through a public consultation process.

This will include general public consultation, and specific consultation with effected parties, including the police, adjacent councils and NZTA.

Council is also planning a wider review of the district's speed limits later in the 2019/2020 financial year.

One of the options council will consider at their meeting on Thursday combining the separate reviews.

This is not council officers recommended option however, as it would require a significant cost and time commitment without addressing immediate concerns raised by the community.