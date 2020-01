An elderly man has come away with only minor injuries after crashing into a ditch just south of Hastings.

Police were called to the scene at 12.15pm about 400m north of the Railway Rd and State Highway 2 roundabout along Pakipaki Rd, SH2.

The sole occupant was treated by St John ambulance and transported to a local medical centre suffering minor injuries.

Officers have put in temporary diversions at the roundabout as crews work to remove the vehicle.