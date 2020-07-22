Peter Morgans started as an apprentice panelbeater for H.R.Forrest & Son in 1973 at his current premises at 6 Queen St. Over the ensuing years Peter plied his trade around Dannevirke and overseas.

A celebration at Peter Morgans Panelbeaters on Thursday July 9. From left: Craig Boyden (provider of the morning tea), Devair Grenach with Terry Hynes holding the three-year work visa, and Debbie and John Lamason.

In 2008 a young Brazilian traveller on his OE called into Peter asking for a panelbeating job. Peter was in need of a tradesman and hired Devair Grenach, who worked with Peter for 18 months until his visa expired.

Peter realised immediately that Devair was a real find and a master tradesman. Peter and Devair also immediately became friends and continued to keep in touch after Devair returned home to Brazil.

In 2010 Peter was struck down by an illness which forced his business to close. Devair Grenach returned to Dannevirke from Brazil to help Peter and the business continued to prosper. Devair stayed for a further two years.

Advertisement

In 2013 Peter purchased back his present workshop at 6 Queen St where it all began for him.

Devair returned to Dannevirke in 2016 with a new wife and child and once again began to work with Peter in 2017 on a three-year work visa.

In September 2019 Peter and wife Heidi decided that it was time to retire from panelbeating and put the business on the market.

Devair and his wife Isabele and their two sons - David, 3, and Jonathan, 1, born in Dannevirke - decided they wanted to stay in Dannevirke where they have made their life.

Along with close friends John and Deborah Lamason they began the journey of extending their work visa and becoming residents of New Zealand and maybe the dream of having their own business.

Devair and Isabele were very lucky to enlist the help of Dannevirke JP and advocate Terry Hynes.

Terry worked tirelessly behind the scenes to obtain the visas required for Devair, Isabele and family to stay in Dannevirke and continue their involvement in Peter Morgans Panelbeaters.

The application was submitted in December 2019 and the long wait continued as May 31 this year - the date when Devair and family would have to return to Brazil - came closer.

Advertisement

Then along came Covid-19. Devair and his family were unable to return to Brazil and had their visas extended until September.

But late last month the great news came through: Devair, Isabele, David and Jonathan were granted three-year work visas and residency is hopefully in the pipeline.

Devair, along with friends, made the decision to buy the business and as of July 9 Peter Morgans Panelbeaters 2020 Ltd was born.

Devair and Isabele have fulfilled their dream to stay in Dannevirke and raise their family, and for Devair to ply his trade and skills to continue this iconic business for a further 30-plus years.

Whilst much of this great story has happened almost by accident - Peter's illness, Covid-19 - Devair says it has only been possible through the great work of Terry Hynes, the friendship and goodwill of John and Deborah Lamason and the patience and friendship of Peter and Heidi Morgans.