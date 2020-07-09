Rotorua tourism businesses are sacrificing years of profits to keep as many staff as possible as they ride out the Covid-19 downturn.

Ventures such as Mitai Māori Village, Zorb, MDA Adventures and Mountain Bike Rotorua

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua tourism: A pre Covid-19 snapshot

Covid-19 government support for eligible tourism businesses