Three Rotorua businesses and one in Murupara have been named finalists in this year's New Zealand Tourism Awards.

The 2019 awards have been updated to align with the New Zealand Tourism

Sustainability Commitment, recognising environmentally sustainable and financially successful tourism businesses.

This was good news for Rotorua businesses as two local contenders secured finalist positions for their work in sustainability.

Both Kaitiaki Adventures and the Redwoods Treewalk and Nightlights were named as finalists in the Tourism Ticker Tourism Sustainability Business Excellence Award with less than a $6 million annual turnover.

This year's awards saw three new categories, Community Engagement, Employer of Choice Award, and Economic Success - with Rotorua and Murupara businesses being named finalists in two of these.

Stray and Kohutapu Lodge in Murupara was named a finalist for the Community Engagement Award.

The Redwoods Treewalk and Nightlights secured a spot for the Westpac Economic Success Award.

Kaitiaki Adventures and Rotorua's MDA Experiences were named finalists in the He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award category.

Thirty-seven finalists from around New Zealand were in the running for 16 awards.

The winner of each business category was in contention for the Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award that comes with a prize valued at over $20,000.

The NZME People's Choice Award was also up for voting from the public for all finalists that have a customer-facing business.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said more than 100 tourism businesses and individuals had entered the awards.

He said the awards recognised the efforts of operators to provide economic, environmental and social benefits to New Zealanders and Aotearoa.

All winners will be revealed at an event in Christchurch on October 24.