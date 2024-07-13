The Bigger Picture: Sun rise

A few weeks ago, not many knew the name Lulu Sun, the Te Anau-born, Switzerland-raised, Texas college-propelled tennis player who turned professional in 2022. Then came her 15 days at Wimbledon, where Sun, who switched national allegiance from Switzerland to New Zealand four months ago, became the first Kiwi women’s player to reach the quarterfinals. She’s pictured here during her defeat of England’s darling, Emma Raducanu, in the fourth round. Her quarter-final defeat in three sets to Croatia’s Donna Vekić, the world No 37, was her eighth match at the tournament in 15 days; the physical toll of the campaign reportedly playing a part in the loss. But the fortnight has been life-changing for the 23-year-old. Her world ranking and bank balance will receive a considerable boost. Kiwi tennis fans now have someone new to root for when she pairs with Erin Routliffe in our women’s doubles team at the Paris Olympics from July 27.