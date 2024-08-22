Looking for a long read this weekend? The best of the Listener’s agenda-setting journalism

Winter may be on its way out, but there are still cold and wet days when it’s preferable to stay inside – and read the latest on listener.co.nz

Right now, our end-of-winter sale is here to warm things up. You can dive into award-winning journalism, captivating stories and insightful opinion articles with a digital subscription for just 50 cents a week. Whether you’re passionate about politics, culture, current affairs or health, the New Zealand Listener magazine’s listener.co.nz is packed with intelligent reads. Here are five of our recent best:

We are not alone: Evidence builds for alien life outside our solar system

It might sound, well, out of this world but Paul Little’s story about the hunt for sentient life on other planets takes a deep – but accessible – dive into how Kiwi scientists are at the forefront of finding compelling evidence for life outside our solar system. You can find out more here.

Future shocks: Ageing in poverty

Women are much less likely than men to have a mortgage-free home by the time they retire, and the number facing homelessness is rising sharply, writes Sarah Catherall. It means the retirement reality for women is bleak – budget food and a cold rental. You can read the story here.

A whakapapa of trauma

Government ministers have referenced the 28th Māori Battalion in the latest military-style academy for youth offender. But as Aaron Smale finds, that legacy has seen many of the soldiers’ mokopuna abused in state care. Since the release of the abuse in state care report was released, ghosts of war have come calling. You can read this story here.

Mysteries of the ageless brain

Nicky Pellegrino examines the surprising new research into the habit of so-called ‘super-agers’. This research is throwing new light on the process of growing old and the ways in which it can be slowed or reversed. You can learn more here.

Missing in Action

Books editor Mark Broatch poses the question ‘why aren’t we seeing more Kiwi books on the big screen?’ after all, our authors are lauded internationally so surely it makes sense to turn their stories into films and TV series? You can discover more here.

Subscribe to Listener.co.nz for just 50 cents a week for the first 8 weeks, then $1 a week for the next 8 weeks. Alternatively you can purchase an annual subscription for just $50.*



