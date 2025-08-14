Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: Worldwide search begins for National Party’s spine

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Photo / Instagram. Illustration / Greg Dixon.

Photo / Instagram. Illustration / Greg Dixon.

International search teams are believed to be combing the planet in the hope of finding the National Party’s missing backbone. It is understood its vertebral column was last seen during a parliamentary debate discussing whether New Zealand should put sanctions on Israel and join Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save