Listener

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: PM Luxon to lose job to AI chatbot

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Going all in on AI? Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Facebook. Image / Listener illustration.

Online only

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly satirical column on politics that appears on listener.co.nz.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is to be replaced by artificial intelligence before the next election. An AI chatbot built by Elon Musk’s xAI will take over running New Zealand

