Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: Prime Minister shrugs off being booed by own MPs

Greg Dixon
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
Frustrated with government: PM Christopher Luxon, finance minister Nicola Willis, and National Party MPs. Photo / Facebook

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly satirical column on politics that appears on listener.co.nz.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has denied he is rattled after being booed at a National Party caucus meeting this week. “It’s not uncommon for politicians to be booed at

