Listener

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: Foul-mouthed Luxon to publish guide to swearing

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

PM Christopher Luxon's five favourite swear words to be revealed in new book. Photo / Getty Images

Online only

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly satirical column on politics that appears on listener.co.nz.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he is “frickin’” excited about publishing a how-to guide for swearing. The foul-mouthed yob said that effing and blinding like a real man was

