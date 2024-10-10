Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics

Greg Dixon’s Another kind of politics: Wayne and Simeon, a love story?

By Greg Dixon
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
A cache of text messages between Simeon Brown and Wayne Brown have been released. Photos / Getty Images

A cache of text messages between Simeon Brown and Wayne Brown have been released. Photos / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly column that appears on listener.co.nz on Friday mornings. If you enjoy a “serious laugh” - and complaining about politics and politicians - you’ll enjoy reading Greg’s latest grievances.

Wayne is hot for Simeon, but is Simeon hot for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener