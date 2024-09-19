Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Politics

Greg Dixon’s Another kind of politics: Is this New Zealand’s stupidest law?

By Greg Dixon
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
Isn't it actually better that we law-abiding citizens can spot gang members at a safe distance and then keep ours? Photo / NZME

Isn't it actually better that we law-abiding citizens can spot gang members at a safe distance and then keep ours? Photo / NZME

Here’s the question that’s dogged me all week: was this government about to go all the way and make it illegal to even think about gang patches?

Given the wacko last-minute amendments to National’s bill

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener