Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Greg Dixon’s Another kind of politics: Does God hate the Act Party?

By Greg Dixon
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
Surprisingly brittle: David Seymour. Photo / Getty Images

Surprisingly brittle: David Seymour. Photo / Getty Images

If there is a God, it looks to be even money on Her hating the Act Party like poison.

Why else would so many of the Lord’s earthly representatives in Aotearoa have got together this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener