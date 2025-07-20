Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Danyl McLauchlan: The politics of the second Covid inquiry

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Dame Jacinda Ardern: Divisive hero of the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Dame Jacinda Ardern: Divisive hero of the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Phase 2 of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 reponse is now under way. Phase 1 was supposed to be the only phase but all of the opposition parties were unhappy with the narrow scope and terms of reference Labour set for the investigation.

Those parties are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save