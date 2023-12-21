Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: 2023 in politics - we end the year flying without instruments

By Danyl McLauchlan
5 mins to read
All change: In place of Jacinda Ardern’s transformational change Christopher Luxon offers us “the turnaround”. Photo / Getty Images

All change: In place of Jacinda Ardern’s transformational change Christopher Luxon offers us “the turnaround”. Photo / Getty Images

Dark clouds are gathering on the economic horizon, but can the new government do more than simply complain about the past regime and repeal its efforts to fix the country’s big problems?

This year began

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener