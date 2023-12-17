Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics

Michele Hewitson: The winners and losers in this year’s Drunken Muldoon Awards

By Michele Hewitson
5 mins to read
Award contenders: Shane Jones, Jacinda Ardern and Winston Peters this year. Photos / Getty Images

Award contenders: Shane Jones, Jacinda Ardern and Winston Peters this year. Photos / Getty Images

Hello and welcome to the first annual Drunken Muldoon Awards, in which we honour the great, the good, the damned and the fallen of New Zealand politics for 2023.

We have many prestigious baubles to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener