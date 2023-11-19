Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics

Michele Hewitson: We are still locked in a room with the clock that stopped on election night

By Michele Hewitson
6 mins to read
Tick, tock: And still we wait for David Seymour, Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters.

Tick, tock: And still we wait for David Seymour, Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters.

Have you lost the will to live yet? Don’t bother answering. That’s a rhetorical question. We have all lost the will to live. At the time of writing – having to write that is the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener