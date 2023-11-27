Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics
Updated

Danyl McLauchlan: Winners and losers in the new government

By Danyl McLauchlan
9 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

Winners:

Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis have formed a government without conceding anything they didn’t want to. Winston Peters as foreign minister? Fine. Peters and David Seymour taking turns at deputy PM? Whatever. But Peters

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener