Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: The week in politics - leaks, protests and repeals but still no vision

By Danyl McLauchlan
8 mins to read
Rousing start: National MP James Meager is applauded after making his maiden speech following the opening of Parliament. Photo / Getty Images

Sunday

The new Energy Minister Simeon Brown announced that he was dumping the Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme. The backstory here is that more than half of New Zealand’s electricity is produced by hydro power

