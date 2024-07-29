Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Russell Brown: Fresh ideas for how and where people could live wanted

By Russell Brown
4 mins to read
When it comes to urban design, we should hope for and demand something as far-sighted as the view from the Maungawhau Mt Eden summit.

When it comes to urban design, we should hope for and demand something as far-sighted as the view from the Maungawhau Mt Eden summit.

Opinion: ‘Would you like to go up a volcano?” I once asked the legendary British DJ John Peel and his wife, Sheila. They both readily agreed, because, who wouldn’t? The amenity of 53 urban volcanic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener