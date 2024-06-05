Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Little at Large: Those were the days - or were they?

By Paul Little
5 mins to read
Paul Little: "The rosy-hued past that nostalgia conjures up, often never was." Photo / Getty Images

Paul Little: "The rosy-hued past that nostalgia conjures up, often never was." Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Nostalgia, as is widely recognised, is not what it used to be. And just as well when, according to an article in the Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease, until quite recently “nostalgia

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener