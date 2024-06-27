Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Octopus prophets to robo-politicians - the UK’s absurd election

By Jane Clifton
4 mins to read
Perennial novelty candidate Count Binface is standing against UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Richmond. Photo / Getty Images

Perennial novelty candidate Count Binface is standing against UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Richmond. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: It’s well known that politics and football can send people a bit bonkers, but in Britain and Europe, the symptoms are increasingly surreal.

Psychic animals, cuddle power, a non-corporeal candidate and on-purpose daily pratfalls

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener