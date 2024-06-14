Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Sangria and sunburn - Spain declares war on its own beaches

By Jane Clifton
4 mins to read
Holidaymakers crowding Levante Beach in Spain's Benidorm last year. Photo / Getty Images

Holidaymakers crowding Levante Beach in Spain's Benidorm last year. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: It comes to something when a country has to invade its own beaches, but that’s the new Spanish civil war for you.

Spain is enduring a curious inversion of Europe’s immigration debate. Its controversial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener