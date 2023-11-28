Advertisement

Traveller’s tale: Has the novelty of Airbnb worn off?

By Noel O'Hare
11 mins to read
Airbn' bust: Short-term lets have shaken up the tourism industry and housing markets - but are they delivering what travellers and hosts hope for? Photo / Getty Images

Airbn' bust: Short-term lets have shaken up the tourism industry and housing markets - but are they delivering what travellers and hosts hope for? Photo / Getty Images

It was 40°C that day in Melbourne. We’d rented an Airbnb five minutes’ walk from South Yarra station. Now it seemed longer. The apartment was in a high-rise with access via a key in a

