Checkpoint Charlies: Memories of tension & terror in a divided Berlin

By Philip Temple
11 mins to read
An East German woman walks past portraits of socialist and communist heroes. Photo / Getty Images

When I arrived in Berlin to take up a scholarship in early 1987, I found a city frozen in deep winter and Cold War division. The only ways through its notorious Wall were checkpoints where

