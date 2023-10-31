Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Cathrin Schaer: Why has Germany banned some pro-Palestinian protests?

By Cathrin Schaer
3 mins to read
Berlin protests have attracted a strong police presence. Photo / Getty Images

Berlin protests have attracted a strong police presence. Photo / Getty Images

A funny thing happened on the way home the other week. Approaching our neighbourhood, we saw police in riot gear at a crossroads, a large crowd gathered and a rubbish bin set alight in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener