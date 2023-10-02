Advertisement

Cathrin Schaer: Why it’s tough being a weather presenter these days

By Cathrin Schaer
3 mins to read
German meteorologist Karsten Schwanke: being a weather presenter is an increasingly difficult job. Photo / ARD Ralf Wilschewski

Mostly, your average telly meteorologist has tended to be one of the most inoffensive and mild-mannered individuals you’ll see on your nightly screen. Beige slacks, floral dresses, demure smiles, they’re peddling mostly innocuous information to

