Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion
Updated

Jane Clifton: Best in show? More like ‘best in spectacle’

By Jane Clifton
4 mins to read
Doggone it: Once her show career is over, Sage, a Miniature Poodle from Texas, can finally be a normal dog. Photo / Getty Images

Doggone it: Once her show career is over, Sage, a Miniature Poodle from Texas, can finally be a normal dog. Photo / Getty Images

Best in show. Is there a more divisive concept in civil society? Our forebears may well have held “Best Decorated Cave” events, human competitiveness being a usefully adaptive trait.

But the value of modern shows

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener