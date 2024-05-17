Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: High fashion ditches pants, profits soar (but please, wear underwear)

Jane Clifton
By
4 mins to read
Fashion laid bare: Emma Corrin recently fused the internet appearing in a knitted pair with matching cardie. Photo / Getty Images

Fashion laid bare: Emma Corrin recently fused the internet appearing in a knitted pair with matching cardie. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: Perhaps it’s a reaction to the growing social and environmental pressure against its very existence but fashion is making its diktats ever more strident.

Pants – as in knickers, briefs, grundies – are now

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener