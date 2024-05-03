Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: We’ve been fooled! The travel experiences based on lies

Jane Clifton
By
4 mins to read
Madeira's favourite flower is the bird of paradise, an African import. Photo / Getty Images

Madeira's favourite flower is the bird of paradise, an African import. Photo / Getty Images

Notwithstanding certain debates society is having about biology, facts are always best faced up to, however disappointing. But when it comes to travellers’ tales, there’s an honourable and harmless category of things that aren’t true

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener