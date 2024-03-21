Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Class warfare: The nuances, exceptions and deceptions in the British class system

By Andrew Anthony
4 mins to read
Andrew Anthony: "In [UK] politics, the whole drama of who you are and where you’re from has become more performative in recent years. Photo / Getty Images

Andrew Anthony: "In [UK] politics, the whole drama of who you are and where you’re from has become more performative in recent years. Photo / Getty Images

In the preface of his play Pygmalion, George Bernard Shaw famously wrote: “It is impossible for an Englishman to open his mouth without making some other Englishman hate or despise him.”

He was referring, of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener