Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / World

Hundreds were affected by UK Post Office scandal, but it took a TV drama to expose it

By Andrew Anthony
4 mins to read
TV exposé: Toby Jones plays Mr Bates in a TV drama that has finally drawn public attention to corporate and institutional crime on a huge level. Photo / Getty Images

TV exposé: Toby Jones plays Mr Bates in a TV drama that has finally drawn public attention to corporate and institutional crime on a huge level. Photo / Getty Images

In the UK, the corner shop performs much the same function as the Kiwi dairy: it’s where you buy basics like bread and milk until you visit a supermarket or more dedicated establishment. In many

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener