Opinion

NZ’s anti-nuclear stance is at risk of compromise but must be upheld

4 mins to read
Russell Tregonning: "We must refuse to be part of the military and intelligence operations of any nuclear power." Photo / Getty Images

We have lost our fear of nuclear weapons. But the board of the non-profit Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is alarmed. Its Doomsday Clock, which tracks man-made threats, states midnight is the time of the

