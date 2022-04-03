Advertisement

Anzac alarm: Why commemorations at Gallipoli are under threat

By Pete McKenzie
9 mins to read
Successive New Zealand governments have built a diplomatic relationship with Turkey almost entirely around the goal of preserving and expanding New Zealanders' access to Gallipoli. Photo / Getty Images

If New Zealand continues to call out the human rights abuses of Turkey’s increasingly autocratic and paranoid leader, it faces the threat of being banned from staging official Anzac commemorations in Gallipoli. By Pete McKenzie.

