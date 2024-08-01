Advertisement
Wagner’s tantric opera to be performed in Auckland

Giordano Bellincampi says the four-hour Tristan und Isolde “feels like it’s over in a second”. Photo / Adrian Malloch

Wagner’s chord was nothing new. Beethoven had lobbed one into his 18th piano sonata more than half a century earlier, and Mozart’s Dissonance quartet predated that. We call it the “Tristan Chord”, though. It comes

