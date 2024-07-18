Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Culture

From overture to opera, Shéhérazade shines anew

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Conductor Stéphane Denève and mezzo-soprano Virginie Verrez appear with the NZSO. Photo / Claudia Greco

Conductor Stéphane Denève and mezzo-soprano Virginie Verrez appear with the NZSO. Photo / Claudia Greco

Maurice Ravel’s song cycle Shéhérazade wasn’t his first go at telling a tale of the tales. In 1898, when the great composer was merely a composer, Ravel wrote a concert overture of the same name,

Latest from The Listener